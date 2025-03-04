An Eastern Cape correctional services department official accused of stabbing his girlfriend 25 times appeared in court on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Sunday morning in Bhongweni, Mthatha.
Kakuhle Mpongoma, 39, a warden at the Wellington Facility, made his first appearance in the Mthatha magistrate’s court facing charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused allegedly stabbed his girlfriend more than 25 times all over her body and assaulted her domestic worker.
“The girlfriend is currently in the intensive care unit in hospital and is unable to talk,” Tyali said.
“The attack on the two women last weekend was allegedly witnessed by the couple’s nine-year-old son.”
The case has been postponed to Tuesday next week for a formal bail application, which will be opposed by the state.
Prison warden in court after girlfriend stabbed 25 times
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
The ANC Women’s League provincial leadership has condemned the incident, calling for the heaviest punishment for perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Provincial secretary Siphokazi Lusithi expressed concern about the constant incidents of violence against women in the province, stating that these incidents reflected a continued disregard for human rights and a deeply ingrained culture of hatred and disrespect towards women.
The league will join the community in advocating for a heavy sentence for the alleged perpetrator during his next court appearance.
“We will continue to engage and advocate for the implementation of laws that protect women’s rights and hold perpetrators accountable,” Lusithi said.
“We remain resolute in our position as we call for arrests and convictions of all perpetrators and killers.
“We will continue to engage in programmes that advocate for a free and safe society for women and girls.”
