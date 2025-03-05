Mother arrested after four-month-old baby thrown from moving bakkie

A four-month-old baby was killed after being thrown from a moving vehicle on the R101 road in Pretoria.



The baby's mother, who has since been arrested and charged with murder, told authorities she believed she was being kidnapped.

According to police spokesperson Capt Johan van Dyk, officers from Pretoria North responded to a report of a possible murder around 12.30pm on Monday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a white bakkie with four individuals standing beside the vehicle,” said van Dyk.



“The driver told the officers that the three other individuals were passengers he had been helping with transportation. Among them was a woman with a four-month-old baby, whom he had agreed to transport to a clinic,” said Van Dyk.

The driver explained that he had made a prior arrangement to pick up another passenger before taking the woman and her child to the clinic, which she had initially agreed to.

“However, as they passed the turn-off to the clinic, the woman asked where they were going. The driver reassured her that they were en route to pick up another individual before heading to the clinic, as previously arranged,” Van Dyk said.