Woman who allegedly planned to kill husband 'in farm attack' in court

The Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North) magistrate’s court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday postponed to April 23 the case of Anelle de Bruin, who is accused of plotting to kill her husband in a staged “farm attack”.
De Bruin, 46, was charged with conspiracy to murder after she was arrested on January 9. She made a brief appearance Wednesday before the prosecution applied for postponement for further investigations as there are still some outstanding statements, photo albums and cellphone records.
The woman is on R2,000 bail, with special conditions that she does not return to the farm and has supervised visits from her children.
She was arrested after police received a tip-off from a middleman she had allegedly approached to find hitmen to kill her 56-year-old husband.
“According to police investigations, the accused had already paid the middleman a down payment and promised to pay the remainder after the killing was executed and insurance payouts made,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
She was allegedly recorded instructing that after shooting her husband at their farm, the hitmen must shoot the family’s dogs and vehicle tyres to make it look like a “farm attack”.
The accused had allegedly also informed the middleman of how long neighbouring farmers would take to respond to the attack.
“It is alleged that she stood to inherit more than R50m in the event of her husband’s death.”
