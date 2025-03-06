Court grants preservation order for trucks used in Transnet fuel theft

The Free State high court has granted the Free State Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a preservation order for four trucks and six tankers linked to a large-scale Transnet fuel theft operation.

“This case stems from an incident on January 3 2022 when police officials and Fidelity Security personnel intercepted a group of criminals siphoning fuel from a Transnet pipeline at a farm in the Vrede district,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Thursday.

He said the suspects had tampered with a Transnet block valve and were transferring fuel into tankers when authorities accosted them.

“The trucks and tankers used in the crime were owned by businesses operating in the Mpumalanga and East Rand areas. During the operation, one of the drivers, Patrick Kapalamula, was arrested at the scene, while his accomplices fled and remain untraceable.”

This was because the owners used false or changed addresses.