LISTEN | Mkhwanazi plans to rest when his term ends in a year — hints at tension with Mchunu

He dismissed rumours that he was among those seeking the top position at the Hawks.

“I believe I am the longest-serving lieutenant-general in the SAPS, and I am at the highest notch of my level. I cannot get any [further] promotion. If anyone feels that I will pursue any post beyond this, they are mistaken.

“When I joined the SAPS, it was my resolve to face the criminals directly ... I never wanted to be a detective specifically because I wanted to be involved in real action — a combination of both investigation and combating crime, in the main,” he explained.

He claimed that during his tenure as acting national police commissioner, he had launched investigations amid backlash from senior officials — investigations that ultimately went nowhere — a situation he believes mirrors the challenges he has in his current role.

He made it clear that he had no intention of applying for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) position, saying the reports around this were aimed to discredit him.

“I will never submit my application for the post. I remain here to see to it that my contract is done — a contract that’s got a year to go. I’ll do my job and from there go home and relax,” Mkhwanazi said.

He said only the national commissioner could give him instructions. “If he tells me I must change policing tactics into something else I shall do so as a disciplined officer.”

Meanwhile Mchunu defended himself regarding the alleged associate, saying, “We must be very circumspect when people come to us and say 'I’m an associate of this and that'. I’m not associated with the person Gen Mkhwanazi is referring to, but I appreciate whatever they discussed and those things coming out so that I understand who is saying what and where,” Mchunu said.