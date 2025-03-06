Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky's political opponents, Politico reports

Four senior members of President Donald Trump's entourage have held discussions with some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top political opponents, Politico reported on Wednesday.
Talks were held with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and senior members of the party of former president Petro Poroshenko, Politico reported, citing three Ukrainian legislators and a US Republican foreign policy expert.
Discussions were held on whether Ukraine could have quick presidential elections, according to the report.
