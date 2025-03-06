News

Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelensky's political opponents, Politico reports

By Costas Pitas - 06 March 2025
Petro Poroshenko.
Petro Poroshenko.
Image: Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

Four senior members of President Donald Trump's entourage have held discussions with some of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top political opponents, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Talks were held with Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko and senior members of the party of former president Petro Poroshenko, Politico reported, citing three Ukrainian legislators and a US Republican foreign policy expert.

Discussions were held on whether Ukraine could have quick presidential elections, according to the report.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
Democratic lawmaker Al Green removed from Trump speech to Congress | REUTERS