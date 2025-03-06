News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

By TimesLIVE - 06 March 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

A police officer who is a third witness in the case of the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing his testimony in the high court in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith