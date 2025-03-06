We want Joshlin!: Accused mother heckled on visit to shack settlement

Racquel Chantel Smith burst into tears, struggling to walk in leg shackles, as angry former neighbours hurled abuse at her on Thursday, demanding she tell the truth about her missing daughter Joshlin.

“You! Tell us where the child is! Tell the fu**en people,” screamed one woman as she and two co-accused accompanied by several police walked through the informal settlement of Middelpos where the six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in a plan hatched by her tik-smoking mother and boyfriend in Saldhana Bay.

The trio this week pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking at the start of a circuit sitting of the Western Cape high court in the coastal town.

The court held an inspection in loco (physical examination to gather facts) of the settlement on Thursday. Smith, wearing a white cross on a chain over an orange top, struggled to make her way past pools of stagnant water with a chain dragging along the gravel between her feet, wrapped in sandals.

Children gathered to watch as court officials surveyed the area. Some residents washed clothes in basins while a crowd repeatedly chanted “We want Joshlin, we want Joshlin!” Officials visited the shack built by Smith's boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis where they had lived with her three children.