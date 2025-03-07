AfriForum and the Solidarity movement met Trump's administration last week. This has drawn criticism from various parties, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
'Ban illegal foreigners from SA hospitals': McKenzie after USAID cut
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Patriotic Alliance leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called for illegal foreigners to be barred from receiving medical treatment in South African hospitals.
This comes after US President Donald Trump's decision to cut USAID-funded programmes in the country.
During a parliamentary debate, McKenzie argued the 17% funding loss necessitates prioritising medical services for South African citizens over illegal foreigners.
“Because the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) has been removed, 17% of the money is gone. I ask the president of this country: can we stop giving medical help to illegal foreigners?
“They should be banned from our hospitals. They must go to their country that has a good relationship with America,” he said.
Tensions between South Africa and the US have escalated over the past weeks with SA advocacy group AfriForum being accused of spreading misinformation that presumably led to the funding cut.
AfriForum and the Solidarity movement met Trump's administration last week. This has drawn criticism from various parties, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.
McKenzie has urged Ramaphosa to mend ties with Trump, saying the countries need each other.
“Not everyone hates Americans and not everyone here is saying the US should go to hell. Some of us are saying stop listening to racists giving you wrong information but let's get together and talk. Let Ramaphosa sit down with Trump and work out a deal.
“America needs South Africa, South Africa needs America. If we don't work together, both will lose, but South Africa will lose more. America does not have doctors who are out of a job. We have medical students [doctors] that are out of a job. Without Pepfar, it will be worse. People are going to die. HIV/Aids is going to kill our people.”
Concerns have been raised about the 15,000 employees who have lost their jobs due to the USAID funding cut.
McKenzie challenged MPs who oppose repairing relations with the US to come up with a plan to support those affected by the funding cut.
“Come here with a plan, don't just argue. You have free medical aid and you come here and argue. I'm speaking for the people without medical aid. Let's be calm and fix our relationship. At this moment we can't even give our doctors jobs.”
TimesLIVE
