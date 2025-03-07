News

Crystal-Donna Roberts dies after cancer battle

07 March 2025
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
'7de Laan' actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has died.
'7de Laan' actress Crystal-Donna Roberts has died.
Image: Via Penguin Films' YouTube

Safta-winning actress and TV presenter Crystal-Donna Roberts died in her sleep on Thursday after battling cancer. 

Her husband Schalk Cornelessen announced her death on Thursday.

"Rest in peace my beautiful loving wife, my soulmate, my comfort and my happy place. You are loved until the end of time until we meet again," he wrote. 

Tributes to the late star have flooded social media timelines. 

