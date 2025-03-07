An additional suspect wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a nine-year-old East London girl while walking home in Buffalo Flats has been arrested.
Hawks nab another suspect in nine-year-old's kidnapping case
Image: SAPS
An additional suspect wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a nine-year-old East London girl while walking home in Buffalo Flats has been arrested.
The 37-year-old was arrested on March 4 in East London and made a brief court appearance on Thursday.
This was confirmed by Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana on Friday.
The accused, a South African, will join three other accused — Pakistani, Zimbabwean and Mozambican nationals aged between 20 and 67 — who were arrested last month in connection with the kidnapping.
“The suspect is behind bars and the matter has been remanded to March 25-26, where he will join his co-accused for a formal bail application,"Mhlakuvana said.
“Our investigation led to the arrest of the suspect.
“We still believe there is a syndicate involved in orchestrating the kidnapping of the nine-year-old victim.
“Therefore, we investigated the matter until we spotted the vehicle allegedly used in the abduction of the nine-year-old and arrested the suspect."
Daily Dispatch
