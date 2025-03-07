“For the past three years, we have been reporting the situation to the local councillor, but our efforts have been in vain. The water has now spread this much. When it is raining, there will be plenty of water that stops next to Ncube’s homestead.
“We went to report this to the councillor. We explained to him that the drain was closed and how that happened. The councillor said, ‘I will fix that. I will send a tractor’. But that was it. And now our houses are in danger from the water,” she added.
On Wednesday, government agencies intervened by opening a waterway after the minister of human settlements, Thembi Simelane, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma visited the area.
But the families affected fear the worst if it rains again, despite the government’s efforts.
“We are very scared. When it is drizzling, we go outside to assess the seriousness of the rain. We don’t even sleep. I don’t even eat because this water is still visible. I hope it subsides so that we can live again,” said Nokuthula Kunene.
IN PICS | KwaMakhutha residents fear being hit by more heavy rains after recent floods
Belated intervention by the authorities have not assured families with homes under water
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Families in KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal are concerned as their homes remain submerged two weeks after severe flooding.
Despite government efforts to clear rubble obstructing drainage and stormwater systems, residents worry about the potential for more rain and the impact it could have on their already dire situation.
About six families in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, were affected during the recent floods and three of those still cannot access their homes.
Dumisani Ncube, 37, and his family were asleep when their home was submerged by water on February 20.
“We emerged from the bed into the water, realising it had already flooded the entire house. The water was at knee level. I didn’t have time to retrieve my belongings as my priority was getting my daughter out safely. On our way out, I grabbed blankets to cover us,” he said.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ncube said it was 12pm when he grabbed his daughter and they paddled out together with his partner.
“My family and I are currently staying in my sister’s four-room house. There are eight of us here. I miss sleeping in my own bed because now I sleep on the couch and wake up with body pains,” he said.
The community alleges that during the construction of a nearby mall and a pump station, the construction company dumped rubble in the area.
The illegal dumping caused a blockage of the drainage and storm water infrastructure preventing water from flowing freely. The community has been reporting the matter to the authorities for the past three years, but said they have only receive empty promises.
Among the affected families is that of Ntombi Ntshembeni, 74, who arrived in the area in 1998. She said they have never seen anything like this before.
“There was a stream of water that used to pass far from our houses, but it later stopped flowing. This was caused by a drain blockage resulting from illegal dumping activities,” said Ntshembeni.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“For the past three years, we have been reporting the situation to the local councillor, but our efforts have been in vain. The water has now spread this much. When it is raining, there will be plenty of water that stops next to Ncube’s homestead.
“We went to report this to the councillor. We explained to him that the drain was closed and how that happened. The councillor said, ‘I will fix that. I will send a tractor’. But that was it. And now our houses are in danger from the water,” she added.
On Wednesday, government agencies intervened by opening a waterway after the minister of human settlements, Thembi Simelane, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma visited the area.
But the families affected fear the worst if it rains again, despite the government’s efforts.
“We are very scared. When it is drizzling, we go outside to assess the seriousness of the rain. We don’t even sleep. I don’t even eat because this water is still visible. I hope it subsides so that we can live again,” said Nokuthula Kunene.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ntshembeni shares Kunene’s sentiments.
“We have deep fear,” said Ntshembeni, pointing at the sand she removed from her house. “As you can see, when it rains, the sand and water come down into my house and fill all the rooms. This is the third time I have had to remove sand from my house because we have recently had heavy rain three times.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos