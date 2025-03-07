In 2014, she left her corporate career to start the Maro Foundation, where she provided shelter and care for abandoned children and the disabled, giving them a home and a future.
Known for her support of rape and trafficking victims, Mabini also stood as a constant presence in the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, offering solidarity and strength to those who had none.
The stalwart of the community was born and bred in Kwazakhele and spent the past decade giving back and helping the less fortunate.
From handing out food parcels to the homeless, to supplying sanitary towels to underprivileged young girls and fighting for against gender abuse, the former The Herald Citizen of the Year winner was an advocate for social injustice.
She had opened two homes in Johannesburg which look after the mentally handicapped, disabled and children living with HIV/Aids.
The Herald
JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay activist Pamela Mabini murdered
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Pamela Mabini, a fierce champion of human rights and a voice for the voiceless, was tragically shot dead in her car in Kwazakhele on Friday morning.
The Daily Dispatch’s 2023 Local Hero, 46, was found in her white Chevrolet SS Lumina bakkie in Tshauka Street.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said she was shot inside the bakkie at about 10.30am.
Janse van Rensburg said a statement would follow.
Mabini had been well known in the Bay’s townships — distributing food, hygiene products, and school supplies, always working quietly behind the scenes to make life better for those in need.
Local Heroes 2023: Pamela Mabini’s passion to uplift younger generation burns brightly
In 2014, she left her corporate career to start the Maro Foundation, where she provided shelter and care for abandoned children and the disabled, giving them a home and a future.
Known for her support of rape and trafficking victims, Mabini also stood as a constant presence in the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, offering solidarity and strength to those who had none.
The stalwart of the community was born and bred in Kwazakhele and spent the past decade giving back and helping the less fortunate.
From handing out food parcels to the homeless, to supplying sanitary towels to underprivileged young girls and fighting for against gender abuse, the former The Herald Citizen of the Year winner was an advocate for social injustice.
She had opened two homes in Johannesburg which look after the mentally handicapped, disabled and children living with HIV/Aids.
The Herald
Helping others is the reason for Pamela Mabini’s smile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos