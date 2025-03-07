OR Tambo district considering alternative water sources to supply struggling communities
OR Tambo District Municipality bosses are facing mounting pressure from communities to provide clean water in the authority’s five local municipalities, including in Libode in Nyandeni, where they are looking at alternative sources to augment the town’s failing water supply...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.