The Buffalo City metro arrested two taxi drivers this week for overloading their vehicles with schoolchildren in East London, with both taxis crammed with 26 passengers.
The drivers were caught in separate incidents and arrested on the spot.
Their taxis were impounded and tested for roadworthiness.
In a roadblock operation on the R102 near Nahoon Dam on Wednesday, five vehicles were issued with fines, including one of the overloaded taxis with 26 passengers.
A case was opened at the NU1 police station in Mdantsane.
On Thursday morning, four more taxis were issued with fines for overloading on the same route, including another taxi that was also carrying 26 passengers.
WATCH | East London drivers arrested after taxis packed with 26 passengers each
Image: SCREENSHOT
The metro urged parents to take responsibility for their children’s safety and report incidents of overloading.
“One can only imagine what happens to children that are packed like sardines during an accident.
“It is extremely risky and reckless to overload like that,” metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.
BCM traffic commander Quinton Chetty warned that overloading was illegal and put lives at risk
“We will take action against those who continue to overload their vehicles,” he said.
