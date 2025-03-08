Well-known comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane has died at the age of 31.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of celebrated comedian, actor and writer Ebenhaezer Dibakwane. A friend to so many, he will be remembered for his off-the-wall humour, original style of stand-up comedy,” the pickledginger entertainment agency said in a statement.
Ebenhaezer was known for his acting roles in Divorced at 50, Real Estate Sisters and Miseducation. He made his television acting debut when he guest starred as a film crew director in the e.tv soapie Ashes to Ashes in 2015. The following year he was a presenter on the SABC1 show Walala Wasala.
His stand-up comedy highlights included opening for award-winning comedian Dillan Oliphant at his first one-man show, Oliphant in the Room; being part of the Stand Up 4 Comedy ensemble alongside Gavin Kelly, Virgil Prins and Mo Mothebe, being billed as part of the line-up of the Comedy Central International Comedy Festival alongside Trevor Noah, Aries Spears, Jeff Ross, Hannibal Buress, Marc Lottering, Basketmouth, Carl Joshua Ncube, Eugene Khoza, Tats Nkonzo and many others.
Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane has died
Entertainment reporter
Image: Moeletsi Mabe
