East London rapist receives four life sentences

The East London regional court has sentenced Azola Derick Mdali, 29, to four life imprisonment terms for the rape of four female victims, aged between 15 and 25, in a series of incidents that took place in East London between 2021 and 2022.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that on September 2 2021, Mdali, then working as a security guard in the Vincent Park area, targeted a 25-year-old woman who was seeking employment.
Mdali exchanged cellphone numbers with the woman and later called her, pretending to be a manager of a company.
“He asked her to meet the transport that would collect her for the job interview at Dawn Train Station,” Tyali said.
“Upon her arrival, he called and convinced her to walk towards a bush where the vehicle would supposedly collect her.
“Instead, Mdali appeared from behind the bush, grabbed and raped her several times while pointing a firearm at her.”
In 2022, Mdali, who was then working as a taxi driver, preyed on three women aged 15, 16 and 20.
“On separate occasions, wearing a face mask, he picked up the unsuspecting victims waiting for a taxi and drove them to isolated areas near Da Gama Textile Factory, where he raped them,” Tyali said.
The incidents occurred on February 18 2022, March 19 2022 and March 21 2022.
All three victims had noted the vehicle registration number, which was traced back to Mdali.
Mdali denied the rapes, claiming the first incident was consensual.
However, the victims identified him during an identification parade, as his mask had come off during the assaults, confirming their testimony.
“Mdali’s defence was discredited during cross-examination as he contradicted himself and refused to answer certain questions,” Tyali said.
Regional court prosecutor Thulani Boyce argued for a severe sentence, highlighting Mdali’s repeated and predatory offences.
The prosecution also submitted victim impact statements, compiled by the complainants and facilitated by court preparation officer Maki Menqe, detailing the adverse impact of the crimes on their lives.
In addition to the life sentences, the court ordered that Mdali’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo emphasised the importance of combating gender-based violence.
Madolo highlighted the crucial role of the Thuthuzela Care Centres, which provide vital support services to victims of crime, ensuring they receive the necessary care and assistance throughout the judicial process.
