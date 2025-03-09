The Cala regional court has sentenced a 63-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his live-in girlfriend’s niece.
Eastern Cape man, 63, jailed for raping girlfriend’s niece
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
The Cala regional court has sentenced a 63-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his live-in girlfriend’s niece.
The victim, who was orphaned at a young age, was fostered by her paternal aunt, who was in a romantic relationship with Mzwanele Michael Eleni.
They resided at a homestead in the Lupapasi area in Cala, where the abuse occurred over several years during the victim’s upbringing.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the victim reported the abuse to her aunt.
However, a family meeting was held, and it was decided to keep the allegations a secret.
“The abuse continued for a while, even after the family meeting, until the NPA’s Community Prosecution Initiative (CPI) representative presented at an awareness event held at Lupapasi in 2023, attended by the then 14-year-old victim,” Tyali said.
“After learning that she could open a case, she reported the rape to her uncle, which ultimately led to a case being opened and Eleni’s arrest.
“The victim was then moved from her paternal aunt’s home to live with another adult relative.”
Acting regional court prosecutor Odwa Mmeli led the evidence of three witnesses — the victim, her uncle, and the paternal aunt, who claimed she initially did not believe the victim.
The victim testified with the assistance of an intermediary.
“The accused denied the allegations, telling the court that the victim had been influenced by her uncle, who did not approve of his relationship with her aunt,” Tyali said.
During sentencing, the defence argued that Eleni’s advanced age constituted compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum sentence.
However, the court agreed with the prosecutor’s submission that the prolonged period of abuse, Eleni’s exploitation of an orphaned child, and his lack of remorse justified the imposition of the life sentence.
In welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo noted that the CPI’s role in educating the public and providing interventions where necessary was having the desired impact in communities.
Daily Dispatch
