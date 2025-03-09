A 54-year-old father has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms by the Tlokoeng (formerly Mount Fletcher) regional court for raping his twin daughters on numerous occasions over a period of more than 10 years.
The court also sentenced the man to five years’ imprisonment on each of the two counts of sexual assault. His name has been withheld to protect the identities of his victims.
According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, one of the twins has a mental disability.
The court heard that the mother of the victims died in 2011, and the two girls, who were then 11 years old, stayed with their father at their home.
“He started by inappropriately touching them on their private parts before repeatedly raping one of the twins,” Tyali said.
When one of the twins got a job out of town in 2019, the father started raping the mentally disabled twin.
“The supervisor of the employed twin noticed that she was not well psychologically and inquired about her wellbeing. She divulged that her father had been raping her,” Tyali said.
The supervisor informed the girls’ older sister, who confronted their father, but he denied the allegations.
However, the twin who was left behind with their father told her older sister that, after her twin got employed, their father started raping her.
Eastern Cape father gets two life terms for raping twin daughters
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A 54-year-old father has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms by the Tlokoeng (formerly Mount Fletcher) regional court for raping his twin daughters on numerous occasions over a period of more than 10 years.
The court also sentenced the man to five years’ imprisonment on each of the two counts of sexual assault. His name has been withheld to protect the identities of his victims.
According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, one of the twins has a mental disability.
The court heard that the mother of the victims died in 2011, and the two girls, who were then 11 years old, stayed with their father at their home.
“He started by inappropriately touching them on their private parts before repeatedly raping one of the twins,” Tyali said.
When one of the twins got a job out of town in 2019, the father started raping the mentally disabled twin.
“The supervisor of the employed twin noticed that she was not well psychologically and inquired about her wellbeing. She divulged that her father had been raping her,” Tyali said.
The supervisor informed the girls’ older sister, who confronted their father, but he denied the allegations.
However, the twin who was left behind with their father told her older sister that, after her twin got employed, their father started raping her.
East London rapist receives four life sentences
“A family meeting was called, and the father admitted to his criminal deeds, leading to the opening of a case by the twins’ uncle and his subsequent arrest,” Tyali said.
During the trial, the father pleaded not guilty, claiming that the disabled child was falsely accusing him because she did not want him to keep her disability grant.
State advocate Thamsanqa Vinindwa led the evidence of one of the twin’s supervisors, who was the first to report the incident, as well as the twin’s older sister, the uncle and the victims.
Under cross-examination, the father could not explain why his children had all accused him of the crime.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo commended the family of the victims for reporting the matter to the authorities, instead of attempting to conceal it due to fear of humiliation, as was often the case.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos