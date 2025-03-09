The Hawks have launched a fresh bid to track down Neliswa Elizabeth Nofilita-Tantsi, 52, who is wanted for her alleged role in a massive fraud and tax evasion scheme linked to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
Hawks renew search for woman implicated in tax evasion, RAF fraud
Image: SUPPLIED
The Hawks have launched a fresh bid to track down Neliswa Elizabeth Nofilita-Tantsi, 52, who is wanted for her alleged role in a massive fraud and tax evasion scheme linked to the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
Despite a nationwide appeal in August 2024, Nofilita-Tantsi remains at large.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nofilita-Tantsi had allegedly manipulated financial records to mislead Sars, falsely declaring her business non-operational between 2014 and 2015.
“She also failed to declare VAT transactions, defrauding Sars of over R633,000,” he said.
Initially arrested on March 24 2023, Nofilita-Tantsi was released on bail after appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court.
However, she skipped her court appearance on October 23 2023, prompting the forfeiture of her bail and the issuance of a warrant for her arrest.
Anyone with information on Nofilita-Tantsi’s whereabouts is urged to contact Captain Gideon Smith on 072-580-2538 or Lieutenant-Colonel Zane Johnson on 082-941-8588.
All information and identities will be treated confidentially.
