Two men living on opposite sides of a street were shot dead on Friday night, their bodies then left in the respective doorways of their Walmer Township homes.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit were searching for suspects linked to the brutal double murder and attempted murder.
She said SAPS Walmer responded to a complaint of a shooting at Sakasonke Village in Walmer Township at about 7pm.
“On arrival, they found one male, 34, in the doorway of the house with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head.
“The second male, 23, lay in front of the opposite house with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head.
“A female victim, 43, was also shot, but was taken to the hospital for treatment.”
She said the motive behind the attack was still unclear and no arrests had been made.
“Police have launched a full-scale investigation and are appealing to the community for assistance.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer John Lourens, on 071-352-4706, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
The Herald
Suspects sought in Eastern Cape double murder
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
