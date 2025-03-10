The Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity says it is devastated by the news that nine congregants, including a four-year-old, died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday afternoon.
National chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini said: “We send our deepest condolences. We pray to God to give the families strength as they try to come to terms with what has happened.”
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport Siboniso Duma said the bus transporting church members was travelling from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when it experienced a burst tyre, resulting in the driver losing control.
The bus rolled down an embankment. Nine people died, including six women, and about 60 others were injured.
Dlamini said he notified church president Derrick Ndlovu.
He said the congregants were travelling from a Pentecostal service in Richards Bay.
“We had services throughout the province, including Mandeni, Richards Bay, Mthunzini and some parts of Durban. I was in Nquthu,” said Dlamini, who visited the site while rescue teams tried to clear the wreckage from the embankment.
Church devastated by nine deaths after bus accident
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The Twelve Apostles Church in Trinity says it is devastated by the news that nine congregants, including a four-year-old, died in a bus accident on the N2 between Mandeni and KwaDukuza on Sunday afternoon.
National chairperson Bonginkosi Dlamini said: “We send our deepest condolences. We pray to God to give the families strength as they try to come to terms with what has happened.”
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport Siboniso Duma said the bus transporting church members was travelling from Richards Bay to Shakaskraal when it experienced a burst tyre, resulting in the driver losing control.
The bus rolled down an embankment. Nine people died, including six women, and about 60 others were injured.
Dlamini said he notified church president Derrick Ndlovu.
He said the congregants were travelling from a Pentecostal service in Richards Bay.
“We had services throughout the province, including Mandeni, Richards Bay, Mthunzini and some parts of Durban. I was in Nquthu,” said Dlamini, who visited the site while rescue teams tried to clear the wreckage from the embankment.
Death toll from KZN bus crash rises to 9
He said they planned to visit the families throughout the day.
After assessing the wreckage, Duma said: “It is confusing because it happened on a stretch of flat road. We commend the joint operation which sprung into action in the aftermath of the accident.”
He said the department planned to launch an Easter road safety campaign in the area.
Duma said they would provide counselling to the injured congregants and families.
TimesLIVE
Church members die in road crash on N2 after bus tyre bursts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos