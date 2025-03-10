Racquel Chantel Smith sat in the dock with heavily bandaged ankles as her kidnapping and human trafficking trial on Monday heard police had questioned traditional healers about her missing daughter Joshlin.
Smith appeared to have difficulty walking in leg shackles during an inspection in loco by the high court at Middelpos informal settlement in Saldhana Bay last week.
Det-Const Refilwe Sekhobe, who has served as a detective for six years in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, testified she visited the shack where Smith lived with her three children and boyfriend, co-accused Jacquin Appollis, on February 20 last year.
She learnt a woman named Lourentia Lombaard had been there the previous day — smoking Mandrax — when Joshlin disappeared.
Lombaard, known as Renz, was initially regarded as a suspect but the state later dropped charges against her. Sekhobe said she was jittery, scratching her arms, while being interviewed. Police noticed the name “Steffi” in her statement — referring to the third co-accused Steveno van Rhyn.
Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith
Graphic: timeline of events around the missing child from Saldhana Bay
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Racquel Chantel Smith sat in the dock with heavily bandaged ankles as her kidnapping and human trafficking trial on Monday heard police had questioned traditional healers about her missing daughter Joshlin.
Smith appeared to have difficulty walking in leg shackles during an inspection in loco by the high court at Middelpos informal settlement in Saldhana Bay last week.
Det-Const Refilwe Sekhobe, who has served as a detective for six years in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, testified she visited the shack where Smith lived with her three children and boyfriend, co-accused Jacquin Appollis, on February 20 last year.
She learnt a woman named Lourentia Lombaard had been there the previous day — smoking Mandrax — when Joshlin disappeared.
Lombaard, known as Renz, was initially regarded as a suspect but the state later dropped charges against her. Sekhobe said she was jittery, scratching her arms, while being interviewed. Police noticed the name “Steffi” in her statement — referring to the third co-accused Steveno van Rhyn.
Sekhobe met him on February 22 at his home in Diazville and he relayed having recalled that Lombaard left with the child on the day in question and did not return.
Van Rhyn told the detective his theory was Lombaard's partner may have given Joshlin to a traditional healer. Sekhobe said the information was followed up and nearby locations of sangomas were visited but police found no evidence of the child having been there.
Sekhobe said Van Rhyn was emotional, would smile and then shout loudly. His emotional state did not seem stable. His statement was taken on February 29 at Saldanha police station.
The court previously heard evidence by investigating officer Sgt Meyer Milstein that Smith appeared to be relatively calm and took part in the search for Joshlin.
During cross-examination her attorney Rinesh Sivnarain told Milstein his client was and “still is devastated by the disappearance of her child”. He said her demeanour was calm because her family told her to stay calm to provide police with information that could he followed up during the investigation.
The court heard Smith was taking antidepressants after her daughter, then aged six, went missing.
The three accused have pleaded not guilty.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos