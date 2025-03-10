Her love for game lead to a career as a soccer referee
Opportunity afforded Kifuwe Hloaysi the chance to travel
When 10-year-old Kifuwe “Fifi” Hloaysi used to follow her older brother to soccer practice while growing up in eMaXesibeni (formerly Mount Ayliff) back in the early 1990s, she could not have known it would spark a lifelong passion for the beautiful game...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.