Indwe community fights plans to downgrade hospital
Changing status to health centre will affect quality of care, say residents
Residents of Indwe are frustrated by the department of health’s decision to repurpose and reclassify some public hospitals as community health centres, particularly after learning that their local hospital faces a downgrade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.