News

Indwe community fights plans to downgrade hospital

Changing status to health centre will affect quality of care, say residents

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 10 March 2025

Residents of Indwe are frustrated by the department of health’s decision to repurpose and reclassify some public hospitals as community health centres, particularly after learning that their local hospital faces a downgrade...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS
SpaceX Starship test flight loses contact before exploding | REUTERS