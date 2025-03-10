Majodina to investigate allegations against Amatola Water bosses
Board’s former acting chair Pam Yako slams claims as ‘deliberate distraction from other serious issues’ at utility company
A plethora of damning allegations has surfaced against current and former Amatola Water Board senior political and administrative bosses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.