PODCAST | The cost of development – When land grabs threaten lives

The consequences of this mining activity have been devastating. Residents report severe damage to their homes due to rock blasting, forcing some to abandon their ancestral lands — l and where their forefathers are buried. Even more disturbingly, allegations have surfaced of graves being desecrated in the pursuit of extracting more stone, leaving families uncertain about the fate of their loved ones' remains.

Beyond physical displacement, the mining operation has had dire health consequences. Dr Ngalo alleges that unregulated mining activity has led to respiratory illnesses and, in some cases, blindness among community members due to exposure to particulate matter from the blasting process.

This episode is a call to action. It sheds light on the ongoing struggle between rural communities, the government, and private developers who prioritize profit over people. Through his activism, Dr Ngalo fights to ensure that ancestral land remains in the hands of its rightful custodians and that development is not pursued at the expense of people’s homes, heritage, and well-being.

Join us in this important conversation as we explore the legal battles, community resistance, and broader implications of modern land grabs in South Africa.

