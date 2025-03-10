Two die in accident on R72 near East London

Two people died in a crash involving a truck and two other vehicles on the R72 just outside East London on Monday afternoon.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the victims had died at the scene.
The road was still blocked off after 3pm, with provincial traffic rerouting vehicles.
“Border Towing is recovering the truck,” Binqose said.
The jaws of life had to be used to cut open one of the vehicles.
A case of culpable homicide had been opened, Binqose said.
“Crash investigators will rush to the scene to establish the cause of the accident.
“We want to check if it was the condition of the vehicles or the state of the road that caused the accident.”
The vehicles will be inspected and towed to either the nearest police station or a designated area for insurance companies.
