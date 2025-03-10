News

UFH SRC providing meals for hungry students

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 10 March 2025

In response to the hunger and distress that many unfunded University of Fort Hare students are facing, the student representative council at the Dikeni campus has started providing them with one meal a day...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
IEC's E-Voting conference