Ukhozi FM has lost one of its beloved contributors, Zamaweza “Zuluglamour” Mthalane.
The 35-year-old radio personality died on Sunday evening at Dr Pixley KaSeme Memorial Hospital in Durban after a short battle with meningitis. Sources close to the media personality confirmed the news but preferred not to be named.
“She started getting sick two weeks ago complaining about headaches. She tried to get medication, then she was later admitted to the hospital. When she got to the hospital her situation just grew worse. Her eyes closed and she couldn't even hear at one point, and she passed away. We're heartbroken by her sudden passing,” a source told TshisaLIVE.
Zuluglamour was well-known for her work on Sigiyia Ngengoma, a show dedicated to maskandi music. Every Saturday, she brought listeners the latest updates on the genre through her segment Ezisegudwini.
Beyond radio, she was a familiar face at maskandi festivals, where she often took on the role of MC. She also made an impact as a presenter on the Umbuso Wamaciko podcast.
Fans and colleagues continue to share tributes on social media remembering her passion for maskandi music and the energy she brought to the industry.
Ukhozi FM's Zuluglamour dies
Image: Facebook
