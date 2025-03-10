She said Prasa has offered extensive support to the victims' families.
“Prasa has offered extensive support to the injured passengers and their families, and to families who lost their loved ones. This support includes site visits, transport and accommodation, the registration of deaths and repatriation of mortal remains. It also includes trauma counselling for passengers who were directly involved in the accident and for their families.”
Free State MEC for health Monyatso Mahlatsi, who accompanied Creecy, said: “We had five remaining patients. Three have been discharged and two are in the hospital. One is in a ward and one is about to go to theatre. We are hopeful the recovery process will be quick.”
Creecy also addressed the weekend bus accident in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of 10 people.
The bus transporting churchgoers rolled down an embankment after a tyre burst. More than 80 passengers were injured.
Creecy emphasised the importance of road safety and the need to convene bus operators to address issues such as driver conduct, vehicle roadworthiness and adherence to speed limits.
“Prevention is better than cure. It is crucial we call all our bus companies together and again reiterate the message of safe driver behaviour to protect lives.” .
She said extreme weather events driven by climate change are worsening transport infrastructure and highlighted the need for long-term climate-resilient strategies.
“Municipalities must prioritise road maintenance to prevent chaos on our roads. The allocated funds must be used effectively to maintain infrastructure,” said Creecy.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Four bodies from Free State bus crash remain unidentified, says transport minister Barbara Creecy
Multimedia reporter
Image: Department of Transport/Facebook
Transport minister Barbara Creecy revealed four victims from last week’s bus accident on the N6 in the Free State are yet to be identified, and efforts are under way to resolve this.
“Unfortunately, four bodies have not been able to be identified and we are working with home affairs to identify the patients through fingerprints. Once this is done, we will be able to provide closure to the families,” Creecy said during her visit to Pelonomi Hospital.
Creecy clarified that the crash last week involved a Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) city-to-city bus and a Volvo truck, resulting in the deaths of 10 passengers.
She visited two survivors receiving treatment at Pelonomi Hospital to check on their recovery and offer encouragement.
“The two patients are the last of 22 people taken to hospitals in Mangaung after the fatal crash. We are hopeful they will make a full recovery,” said Creecy.
She extended her deepest sympathies to the families of the 10 victims and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.
The minister said the accident is under investigation.
“The bus, a Mercedes city-to-city bus owned by Auto Packs, a subsidiary of Prasa, was carrying 33 passengers when it was involved in a side swipe with a Volvo truck,” said Creecy.
She said Prasa has offered extensive support to the victims' families.
“Prasa has offered extensive support to the injured passengers and their families, and to families who lost their loved ones. This support includes site visits, transport and accommodation, the registration of deaths and repatriation of mortal remains. It also includes trauma counselling for passengers who were directly involved in the accident and for their families.”
Free State MEC for health Monyatso Mahlatsi, who accompanied Creecy, said: “We had five remaining patients. Three have been discharged and two are in the hospital. One is in a ward and one is about to go to theatre. We are hopeful the recovery process will be quick.”
Creecy also addressed the weekend bus accident in KwaZulu-Natal that claimed the lives of 10 people.
The bus transporting churchgoers rolled down an embankment after a tyre burst. More than 80 passengers were injured.
Creecy emphasised the importance of road safety and the need to convene bus operators to address issues such as driver conduct, vehicle roadworthiness and adherence to speed limits.
“Prevention is better than cure. It is crucial we call all our bus companies together and again reiterate the message of safe driver behaviour to protect lives.” .
She said extreme weather events driven by climate change are worsening transport infrastructure and highlighted the need for long-term climate-resilient strategies.
“Municipalities must prioritise road maintenance to prevent chaos on our roads. The allocated funds must be used effectively to maintain infrastructure,” said Creecy.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos