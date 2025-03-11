The Hawks have secured a R1.4m asset forfeiture order from the Mthatha high court linked to illicit activities.
This comes after the interception of a Toyota Hilux double cab by members of the SA National Defence Force at the SA-Lesotho border in the Eastern Cape on June 25 2024.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the vehicle was found with three foreign nationals and a large amount of foreign cash.
“The soldiers requested the accused to produce their passports, but they failed to produce the documents,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspects, Mpatalile Khojoane, 48, Matsepo Matse Liau, 38, and Rethabile Mercury Khojoane, 28, were arrested on the spot.
“The accused were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act and the Currency Exchange Act,” Mhlakuvana said.
The vehicle and cash were confiscated for further investigation and then the Hawks were informed for further probing.
The trio was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, or a fine of R700,000 each, by the Maluti regional court on September 3 2024.
“The preservation order prohibiting the use of the vehicle was issued, followed by the granting of the forfeiture order on March 7 2025,” Mhlakuvana said.
The forfeited assets, including the Toyota Hilux double cab worth R900,000 and foreign currency valued at more than R400,000, will be sold at auction.
The proceeds will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) for state use.
Daily Dispatch
Bakkie and cash forfeited after arrests at Lesotho border
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
The Hawks have secured a R1.4m asset forfeiture order from the Mthatha high court linked to illicit activities.
This comes after the interception of a Toyota Hilux double cab by members of the SA National Defence Force at the SA-Lesotho border in the Eastern Cape on June 25 2024.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the vehicle was found with three foreign nationals and a large amount of foreign cash.
“The soldiers requested the accused to produce their passports, but they failed to produce the documents,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspects, Mpatalile Khojoane, 48, Matsepo Matse Liau, 38, and Rethabile Mercury Khojoane, 28, were arrested on the spot.
“The accused were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act and the Currency Exchange Act,” Mhlakuvana said.
The vehicle and cash were confiscated for further investigation and then the Hawks were informed for further probing.
The trio was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, or a fine of R700,000 each, by the Maluti regional court on September 3 2024.
“The preservation order prohibiting the use of the vehicle was issued, followed by the granting of the forfeiture order on March 7 2025,” Mhlakuvana said.
The forfeited assets, including the Toyota Hilux double cab worth R900,000 and foreign currency valued at more than R400,000, will be sold at auction.
The proceeds will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) for state use.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos