News

Extortionists stoop to new low: forcing poor to pay for water, use of toilets

11 March 2025
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
Extortionists are forcing the poorest of the poor to pay for water and use of toilets at informal settlements. Stock photo.
Extortionists are forcing the poorest of the poor to pay for water and use of toilets at informal settlements. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nameinframe1

Extortionists have taken their tactics to a ruthless new level in parts of Cape Town.  

They are shutting off communal water taps and forcing residents to pay for a basic human right — access to water and sanitation.

Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien on Tuesday said his directorate had been informed about incidents where extortionists were closing taps and toilets at an informal settlement in Heideveld, Athlone, and demanded the residents pay to use them.

Badroodien said these basic services were free and encouraged residents to report “such lawlessness to the authorities”.  

“Taps and toilets are part of the basic services provided by the city’s water and sanitation directorate through its informal settlements and basic services branch.  

“These services are provided to more than 487 informal settlements at no charge to residents, with the city providing for upkeep and maintenance of this infrastructure.” 

Makhanda residents stage ‘water funeral’

“We are suffering in Vergenoeg, Makhanda. We have been without water for nine days. No-one has brought us water. We have to guess if and when a ...
News
10 hours ago

He said no member of the public was “authorised to lock or deny anyone access to these facilities in exchange for money to use the toilet or to collect water from the tap”. 

“It is unacceptable that extortionists are trying to make money by restricting access to free basic services from vulnerable residents unless they are prepared to pay an illegal fee,” said Badroodien.  

“The city has zero tolerance against extortionists. Residents are urged to call the city’s tip-off line to report these incidents, which can be done anonymously. 

“The information provided can assist law enforcement to take the necessary action.” 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith