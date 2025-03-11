Grandads’ Army cyclists do it again for Eyabantwana Trust
The Grandads’ Army’s 10th Memorial Ride, which supports Eastern Cape paediatric surgical services at East London’s Frere and Cecilia Makiwane hospitals, finished on Thursday with 42 cyclists pedalling along magnificent Clarence Drive into Gordon’s Bay near Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.