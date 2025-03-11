‘He struggled with depression for years’ — comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane’s family opens up

The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, urging anyone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts to contact the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.
Image: Instagram/ Ebenhaezer Dibakwane
The family of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane have opened up about the comedian's death.
He died on March 7 at the age of 31.
A statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Monday revealed preliminary evidence suggests he took his own life.
The Dibakwane family said they were struggling to come to terms with his death.
"The past few days have been excruciating for us as we battle to deal with this loss. Preliminary evidence suggests Ebby died by suicide, which we expect will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination," read the statement.
• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline 0800-567-567 or Cipla Helpline 0800-456-789, which is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
