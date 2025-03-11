Major upgrade of popular Mthatha mall under way
The owners of the newly-renamed Mall of Mthatha (formerly BT Ngebs Mall) are investing more than R200m in upgrading the facility, including installing a new mezzanine level and lobby, bathrooms, escalators, CCTV cameras and a 1.8MW solar system. ..
