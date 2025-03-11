Makhanda residents stage ‘water funeral’
Concern citizens respond to desperate pleas for help from dry suburb
“We are suffering in Vergenoeg, Makhanda. We have been without water for nine days. No-one has brought us water. We have to guess if and when a water truck may come...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.