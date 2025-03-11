A man linked to the murder of activist Pamela Mabini last week has been found shot dead in Kwazakhele.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kwazakhele police responded at noon on Tuesday to a complaint of a shooting at the taxi rank on the corner of Njoli and Daku roads.
“On arrival, they found the body of a 44-year-old man on the pavement close to the taxi rank with multiple gunshot wounds,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The investigating officer confirmed that the deceased was a person of interest in the murder case of Pamela Mabini, 46, who was shot and killed on Friday in Tshauka Street, Kwazakhele.”
Janse van Rensburg said no further information was immediately available on the latest murder.
“A case of murder was opened and the investigation is ongoing.
“Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this murder to contact the investigating officer, Detective Colonel Anthea Hector on 082-457-5036 or Crime Stop on 08600-1011, or the nearest police station.
“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.
“All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
Police are still investigating the murder of Mabini.
Man linked to activist Mabini’s murder shot dead in Kwazakhele
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Calls for swift justice for activist Pamela Mabini
The former Herald Citizen of the Year category winner, a community leader, whistle-blower and activist against gender-based violence, was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when she was shot multiple times.
Wherever Mabini went, someone knew her name because she was always involved in projects aimed at helping others — distributing food, hygiene products and school supplies, always working quietly behind the scenes fighting for social justice.
Known for the support she showed towards victims of rape and trafficking, Mabini also stood as a constant presence in the trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, offering solidarity and strength to the young women who were testifying against Omotoso.
