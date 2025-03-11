Singer Amanda Black has taken to social media to vehemently deny allegations that fellow singer Sjava raped her.
‘Sjava did not sexually assault me’ — Amanda Black sets the record straight
Singer Amanda Black has taken to social media to vehemently deny allegations that fellow singer Sjava raped her.
The allegations surfaced after a video circulated online showing Amanda breaking down on stage during a performance.
The video posted by an X user carried a false caption suggesting Amanda was overcome with emotion while thinking about Sjava raping her.
After many social media users rallied behind her saying they believe her, Amanda took to her timeline to set the record straight.
"Hi everyone. I have no idea where these rumours came from, but they are not true and did not come from me. Sjava did not sexually assault me," she wrote.
