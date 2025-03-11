News Editors Choice

‘Sjava did not sexually assault me’ — Amanda Black sets the record straight

11 March 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Award-winning singer and songwriter Amanda Black denies rape allegations against Sjava.
Award-winning singer and songwriter Amanda Black denies rape allegations against Sjava.
Image: ALAN EASON

Singer Amanda Black has taken to social media to vehemently deny allegations that fellow singer Sjava raped her.

The allegations surfaced after a video circulated online showing Amanda breaking down on stage during a performance.

The video posted by an X user carried a false caption suggesting Amanda was overcome with emotion while thinking about Sjava raping her.

After many social media users rallied behind her saying they believe her,  Amanda took to her timeline to set the record straight.

"Hi everyone. I have no idea where these rumours came from, but they are not true and did not come from me. Sjava did not sexually assault me," she wrote. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith