News

Third party outside SA accessed some Pam Golding customer information

Security compromise in system blamed

11 March 2025
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Pam Golding Properties says no banking details, financial information, commercial information and/or other documents were compromised. Stock image.
Pam Golding Properties says no banking details, financial information, commercial information and/or other documents were compromised. Stock image.
Image: 123/RF

Pam Golding Properties says there was a security compromise in its system that may have resulted in unauthorised access to some of its customers' personal information.

The company said that on March 7 it discovered a security compromise on its Alchemy system, a customer relationship management system hosted on servers in South Africa.

“A third party outside South Africa (unknown to us at this stage) gained unauthorised access to our system using an email account and queried our database.

“As soon as we became aware of the incident, we took immediate action to secure our systems by removing all unauthorised access and investigated the impact of this incident,” Pam Golding said.

Cybercrime tops list of concerns for SA companies, study shows

Worsened by rapid development of AI, cyberrisk overrides all other issues, Allianz Risk Barometer reads
Business
1 month ago

It said no banking details, financial information, commercial information and/or other documents were compromised.

The company said to contain the incident and prevent any further recurrence, the affected user account password was changed and secured and all active sessions had been terminated. The company also reset passwords for all its user accounts system-wide.

“Our team has reviewed all system access logs to determine the extent of the breach and identify any affected data. We will patch any potential vulnerabilities and reinforce our security protocols.”

Pam Golding said it was investigating the incident and would be implementing additional security measures to minimise the effects of the security compromise.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith