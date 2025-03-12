Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease cases surge in BCM, Sarah Baartman

The Eastern Cape health department has reported a spike in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases in the Buffalo City Metro and Sarah Baartman district, with 78 cases recorded by March 12.
In Buffalo City, 40 cases have been recorded in East London, 16 in Qonce and 14 in Mdantsane.
In Sarah Baartman, seven cases have been registered in Kouga and one in Makana.
Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the infections were predominantly among pupils in grades 4-5, pre-grade R and grade R.
“The affected individuals ranged in age from one to 14 years, with the highest level of education ranging from day care to grade 7.”
Manana said there was still underreporting of HFMD cases because it was not a notifiable medical condition.
Symptoms include fever, sore throat, fatigue, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms and soles.
“The condition is contagious but generally mild and self-limiting, meaning those affected typically recover within seven to 10 days,” Manana said.
The department’s disease outbreak response teams were visiting local primary schools to identify HFMD cases and raise awareness.
Manana said the department had identified the need to educate schools and their governing bodies to minimise barriers in accessing children and parents during investigations.
“The Eastern Cape department of health continues to strengthen communication and collaboration to ensure a swift response and protect public health, especially in light of the current HFMD outbreak.”
To limit the spread of HFMD, the public was advised to practise good hand hygiene and avoid close contact with infected individuals.
“While the condition is typically mild, in rare cases severe complications can occur and parents need to stay alert for signs of dehydration or high fever in children,” Manana said.
Daily Dispatch
Image: 123RF/subbotina
