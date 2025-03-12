Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri's extradition to South Africa

The government on Wednesday welcomed the ruling by a court in Malawi that self- proclaimed prophet Shepherd and Mary Bushiri be extradited to South Africa to face numerous charges including fraud and rape.

In 2020, the couple appeared before two different courts in South Africa on multiple criminal charges. They were granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and fled the country in unknown circumstances. They were later found in Malawi.

After their escape, South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi, seeking their return to stand trial on various charges, including rape, violating bail conditions and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, the Civil Aviation Act and the Immigration Act.

Malawi's chief resident magistrate's court on Wednesday also ordered that the couple remain in custody until they are handed over to South African authorities.