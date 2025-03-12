Scuffle at Nongoma municipality after axed official turns up for work

Pandemonium broke out at the troubled Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday when the fired municipal manager arrived at work defying a court order.
Nhlakanipho Zulu arrived at the office escorted by bodyguards who allegedly brandished high-calibre rifles.
A source at the municipality said there was a scuffle between Zulu's and acting municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni's bodyguards.
“The situation was tense and it was lucky there was no shoot-out,” said a source.
Police were called in and staff were released early due to safety concerns.
Mnguni said it was a normal working day and there was no special sitting.
Mayor Gabriel Ndabandaba and executive committee members told Zulu not to set foot in council again.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said: “We condemn the egregious conduct of Zulu whose unlawful actions are destabilising the Nongoma local municipality.”
Despite a ruling by the Pietermaritzburg high court which upheld the assessment of his department declaring Zulu unqualified to hold the position, he continued to “masquerade” as the municipal manager.
“This blatant disregard for the rule of law threatens the municipality's ability to provide service delivery. On November 26, the department convened a special council meeting where it formally communicated the secondment of Mnguni as the acting municipal manager. Subsequently, the Nongoma municipality council resolved to confirm Mnguni’s appointment, thereby establishing a clear and lawful leadership structure,” said Buthelezi.
Zulu, however, persisted in his illegal occupation, allegedly intimidating municipal staff and
“This flagrant defiance of the court’s ruling and the council’s decision constitutes a direct assault on the principles of good governance and threatens to derail the crucial work being undertaken by Mnguni to stabilise and revitalise one of the province’s most impoverished municipalities,” said Buthelezi.
He called upon law enforcement to act against Zulu’s illegal actions.
TimesLIVE on Monday reported Mnguni had received two threatening calls last week.
Attempts to obtain comment from Zulu drew a blank as his phone rang unanswered and he didn't respond to messages on WhatsApp.
