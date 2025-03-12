The minister called for heightened caution and vigilance by motorists and road users to ensure they stay safe on the roads.
Transport minister Creecy reacts to horror bus crash near OR Tambo
RTMC to convene meeting with bus operators in bid to enhance passenger safety
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to convene a meeting with bus operators within the next week to discuss ways to enhance passenger safety.
It follows a spate of fatal road crashes involving passenger buses, including Tuesday’s horror crash on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport which resulted in 16 fatalities and multiple injuries.
The crash involved a passenger bus and a car at the interchange of the R21 and R24, which resulted in the bus rolling several times. It caused a major traffic jam and lane closures heading to the airport. The RTMC dispatched a crash investigation unit and law enforcement officials to determine the cause of the crash.
Creecy said she was concerned that this was the third serious bus accident in the past week. On Sunday nine people died in a crash on the N2 when a bus rolled down an embankment between Mandeni and KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal after a tyre burst.
Last week 10 people were killed on the N6 in the Free State when their bus collided with a truck.
12 fatalities, multiple injuries as bus rolls on R21 near OR Tambo airport
