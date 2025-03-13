News

Alcohol and drugs flagged in high crime rate

Latest stats reveal that 2,615 people were killed and 3,415 raped in province in six months

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 13 March 2025

A total of 2,615 people were murdered in the Eastern Cape in a space of six months in the latter half of 2024, while 3,415 people were raped...

