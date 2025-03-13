During the trial, the state led evidence from two witnesses inside the vehicle when the deceased was shot, and a police officer who took gunpowder residue from people inside the vehicle.
Eastern Cape policeman jailed for killing man who insulted him
Image: 123RF/fotokita
An Eastern Cape policeman has been handed a 15-year prison sentence for the November 2019 murder of an acquaintance, who insulted him by calling him “inkwenkwe” (an uncircumcised boy).
The Tlokoeng (formerly Mount Fletcher) regional court on Thursday sentenced 42-year-old Busikhaya Zinto for the fatal shooting of Mthibeli Lehana.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Zinto, Lehana and friends were travelling in the same vehicle, consuming alcohol, when an argument ensued over one calling the other an uncircumcised boy, which may be deemed derogatory in their culture.
“While the vehicle was still in motion, Zinto took out a firearm and shot the deceased on the left side of the ribs,” Tyali said.
“Other occupants did not see the actual shooting as they were drunk and the music was loud; they only heard the sound and the smell.
“When the driver stopped the vehicle, Zinto got out, leaving his work firearm inside and disappeared.
“Those in the vehicle rushed the injured friend to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his gunshot wound.”
Zinto was later arrested at his home.
Constable arrested in connection with double murder over 'stolen' TV
During the trial, the state led evidence from two witnesses inside the vehicle when the deceased was shot, and a police officer who took gunpowder residue from people inside the vehicle.
The accused pleaded not guilty, shifting blame to other occupants.
Tyali said under cross-examination by regional court prosecutor Zonke Maranjana, the accused contradicted himself, changing his version to paint a picture that he was not on good terms with one of the witnesses.
The court dismissed his version as improbable and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo warned that perpetrators of violent crimes would be punished, adding that as a police officer, Zinto should have known better.
“The NPA daily prosecutes hundreds of such matters affecting the safety and wellbeing of our communities and ensuring justice for victims of crime,” Madolo said.
Recently, a police officer from Sterkspruit was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for murder.
Constable Amanda Masiso, 34, was sentenced for an incident on November 12 2021.
NPA spokesperson Lizzy Suping said Masiso and Thamsanqa Jamani were drinking at a local tavern when an argument ensued.
“Constable Masiso reported finding Jamani in a pool of blood and took him to the hospital,” Suping said.
“Ipid investigated, revealing Jamani was shot by Masiso after they argued.
“After shooting Jamani, Masiso picked up cartridges and threw them into a pit toilet.”
Masiso was found guilty by the Sterkspruit magistrate’s court and sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment.
Daily Dispatch
