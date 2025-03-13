Fort Hare fraud accused condemn threats to launch civil claims
Some of the accused in the University of Fort Hare fraud and corruption case involving millions of rand have described the threats of a civil claim by the university as “entirely baseless and a misrepresentation of facts”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.