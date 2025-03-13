It is not known where he went thereafter.
Parolee gets 15-year sentence for raping Makhanda woman
Bonginkosi Ngcingci has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Makhanda regional court for raping a 26-year-old woman while on parole.
Ngcingci, 36, was previously sentenced to 15 years for rape, robbery and housebreaking, but was released after serving 10 years.
He will now have to complete his previous sentence before starting his new one.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ngcingci had followed the victim and her friend from a local hangout spot in Makhanda’s Joza Location in the early hours of December 23 2023.
“An altercation ensued when he demanded to speak to the victim, despite her resistance,” Tyali said.
“Her friend intervened and the altercation ended with the accused throwing alcohol at the victim.”
It is not known where he went thereafter.
The victim and her friends stood around chatting for a short while before they dispersed and went home.
On arrival at home, the victim found Ngcingci in her bed, armed with a knife.
He immediately grabbed her and threatened to kill her if she resisted or made a noise.
“He proceeded to rape her, after which he demanded that she walk him out in the morning, so that people would think he had slept over by agreement,” Tyali said.
“She agreed, fearing for her life.
'Before he exited the yard, she turned around and ran to her brother’s flat to report to him what had happened.”
Ngcingci walked out and ran up the street.
Though the victim’s brother managed to apprehend Ngcingci initially, he escaped and threatened to stab the brother with a knife before fleeing.
Ngcingci was eventually arrested after his mother instructed him to surrender to the police.
During the trial, Ngcingci pleaded not guilty, claiming the sex had been consensual and he and the victim had been in a relationship.
However, under cross-examination by regional court prosecutor Khwezikazi Makonti, he changed his story, alleging the victim had demanded money after the sexual encounter, but he could not find the money and suspected she had stolen it.
