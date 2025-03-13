Sadc withdrawal of troops from DRC a step in the right direction: DA

The DA has welcomed the Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc's) decision to withdraw troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The decision was announced on Thursday after an extraordinary summit of the heads of state and governments of Sadc to deliberate on the security situation in the DRC.

The summit was chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and attended by all presidents or representatives of state in the region, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

“This is a step in the right direction after the dire conditions our soldiers have been enduring. The DA has long advocated for the withdrawal of troops, especially after the intense battles between January 23 and 25, after which our soldiers were left surrounded by M23 rebels with no logistical support for 48 days,” said Chris Hattingh, DA spokesperson on defence.