WATCH | Russia 'ready' to discuss peace initiative on Ukraine with US

By Dmitry Antonov - 13 March 2025
Spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova speaks to the media after a joint press conference of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and OSCE secretary-general Feridun Sinirlioglu in Moscow on March 11.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Russia is ready to talk to the US about a peace initiative discussed between the US and Ukraine and contacts could take place on Thursday.

After talks with top US diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Ukraine said it was ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire and the US said it was putting the proposal to Moscow.

“We are ready to discuss the initiatives set out there in future contacts with the US. Such contacts are already possible [on Thursday],” Zakharova said.

The Kremlin said earlier US negotiators were flying to Russia. It said Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov and US national security adviser Mike Waltz had spoken by phone on Wednesday.

Reuters

